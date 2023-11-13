DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Incontro intervista con Vincenzo Nibali

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Mon, 13 Nov, 6:30 pm
TalkTorino
Nel 2024 Torino sarà protagonista indiscussa del ciclismo mondiale. A maggio sarà sede di arrivo della prima tappa del Giro d’Italia e a luglio ospiterà l’arrivo di una tappa del tour de France che eccezionalmente partirà dall’Italia. Chi meglio di Vincenz...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

