La Bringue Toulouse - Pyjama Party

La Maison
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyToulouse
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vous l'attendiez toutes les Toulousaines !

Rendez-vous le 21 décembre pour notre dérnière soirée GIRLS ONLY à Toulouse ! En mode Pyjama Party dans une ambiance 100% meufs, 100% sororité et 100% good vibes au bar La Maison!

Viens manger des tapas, profite...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue
Venue

La Maison

9 Rue Gabriel Péri, 31000 Toulouse, France
Doors open7:00 pm

