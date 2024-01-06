DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Why Khaliq: Road Runner EP Release Show

Icehouse
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
$16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

8PM DOORS // 9PM SHOW START // $12 ADVANCE (+fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR // 21+

After a long 5-year break from a headlining show, Why Khaliq is back at the Ice House. Join us for a night of celebration as he unveils his latest EP, "Road Runner," in collabor***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Icehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Why Khaliq

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

