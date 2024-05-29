Top track

Militarie Gun + Pencey Sloe

Petit Bain
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17

About

Super! présente

Militarie Gun en concert exceptionnel à Petit Bain le 29 mai 2024 !

En seulement deux ans depuis sa création, le groupe basé à Los Angeles a fait tourner les têtes avec un son menaçant mais mélodique impossible à ignorer et un dyn...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Militarie Gun, Pencey Sloe

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

