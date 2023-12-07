DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Il male non esiste

Cinema Beltrade
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
v.o. giapponese con sottotitoli in italiano

Takumi e la figlia Hana vivono nel villaggio di Mizubiki, nei pressi di Tokyo. Come altre generazioni prima di loro, conducono una vita modesta assecondando i cicli e l’ordine della natura. Un giorno, gli abitan...

Questo è un evento 6+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:50 pm

