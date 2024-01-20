DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RHR hacen un fantástico repaso por la música de raíz americana, pasando por los estilos más representativos de ésta. Desde el Soul, al Jazz, pasando por el Funk y la Americana, siempre con ese bluesy touch que lo impregna todo, pues es el Blues la base de...
