Red House Revival

Sala Clamores
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
RHR hacen un fantástico repaso por la música de raíz americana, pasando por los estilos más representativos de ésta. Desde el Soul, al Jazz, pasando por el Funk y la Americana, siempre con ese bluesy touch que lo impregna todo, pues es el Blues la base de...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red House Revival

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

