Top track

Cabrera - Tentacoli

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cabrera + Aurevoir Sòfia live

Circolo Agorà
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsCusano Milanino
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cabrera - Tentacoli
Got a code?

About

CABRERA

I Cabrera fanno cose un po' emo, un po' post. a volte urlate (spesso), altre no.sui palchi collezionano una buona quantita di: singalong, piru piru, ditoni puntati al cielo e amicizia. Dal 2013 fanno uscire tre dischi. Nel 2019 si salutano e fanno...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Lineup

Cabrera, Aurevoir Sòfia

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.