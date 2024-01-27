DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us Saturday, Janauary 27th, 2024
Music By: Ari El
Ari El returns to The Brooklyn Monarch with his signature Dark Vocals on January 27th Saturday night. Get ready for another journey into the past present and future.
Doors Open 10pm
21 + Proper I.D...
