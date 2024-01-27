Top track

Ari El - Need Your Lovin

Ari El Dark Vocals Live in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join us Saturday, Janauary 27th, 2024

Music By: Ari El

Ari El returns to The Brooklyn Monarch with his signature Dark Vocals on January 27th Saturday night. Get ready for another journey into the past present and future.

Doors Open 10pm

21 + Proper I.D...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Ariel Dark Vocals
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

