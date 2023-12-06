Top track

VV - Collirio

VV Live

21 House of Stories Navigli
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
About

VV è una cantautrice che si fa notare fin da subito per la sua scrittura intima e brillante, dove il lo-fi da cameretta incontra la neopsichedelia e il dream pop. Prima di pubblicare il suo primo singolo ufficiale, rilascia 7 brani, scritti e prodotti da l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Lineup

VV

Venue

21 House of Stories Navigli

Via Ascanio Sforza 7, 20136 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:15 pm

