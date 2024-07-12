DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tophouse

The Coast
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A lot of people ask us what genre we are. The truth is, we don't know. Check out some of our music and let us know what you think. In reality, if you really want to get to know about TopHouse, y'all should shoot us a message and say hi, come to a show, or...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

