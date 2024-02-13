DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pantera After Party : Child Bite, Weaponize Chomsky

miniBar
Tue, 13 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Detroit noise rockers, Child Bite, will host the Pantera after-party in the venue upstairs. Weaponize Chomsky opens the show.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Child Bite

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

