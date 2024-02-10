Top track

Juliet Mendoza - Soul Rhythm

Warehouse Presents Juliet Mendoza

SPYBAR
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

The Warehouse founded in 1977 by Robert Williams is known as the birthplace of House music. In 2023 under the direction of Robert Williams and KC Wray the brand has been revived. Join us February 10th as for the first event of our quarterly residency at Sp...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Juliet Mendoza

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

