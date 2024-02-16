Top track

Tia Mia - Celebrating Latina X power past / present / future

MOTH Club
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tia Mia is a show club night honouring Latina X power and Diva-dom, past present and future

Tia Mia, is about evoking big bold powerful Tia energy

A nostalgic ode to the guerreras who have always fought against the grain and layed the way for Latina X po...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Tia Mia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Desta French, IVICORE, Tedesco Y Magnetic and 2 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

