Beardyman

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The amazing Beardyman returns after selling out with us last year.

Beardyman is an award winning musician, a digital superstar, one of the world’s best beatboxers, a multi-instrumentalist, a ground breaking live looping pioneer and a musical comedic talen...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beardyman

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

