Gorgeous Gorgeous

Los Globos
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GORGEOUS GORGEOUS is a pop dance party for queer, trans & enby babes and their friends! We’re back at Los Globos for a Queer Valentine's Day party with DJ LOUIE XIV // @djlouiexiv spinning life-changing pop bangers all night and cannot wait to see you and...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by @djlouiexiv, @lizbethlauren & @omrirolan
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

