DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GORGEOUS GORGEOUS is a pop dance party for queer, trans & enby babes and their friends! We’re back at Los Globos for a Queer Valentine's Day party with DJ LOUIE XIV // @djlouiexiv spinning life-changing pop bangers all night and cannot wait to see you and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.