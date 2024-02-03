DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IVW 2024: Eat Ethio

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsMargate
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Part of the celebrations of Independent Venue Week 2024, we're welcoming Eat Ethio for an exciting night of musical exploration and afterparty entertainment for the final date of the tour for Through The Noise!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

