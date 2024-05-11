Top track

Mengers - i/O

Mengers

Covo Club
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nel suono di Mengers c'è tutto. Il power trio di Città del Messico ha mostrato le proprie doti musicali attraverso un sound energico vivace, spigoloso e con occasionali ritornelli melodici. Il loro primo album, GOLLY (2021), ha svelato le loro abilità e li...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Mengers

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

