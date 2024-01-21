Top track

Jazz On The Rocks

Hotel Ziggy
Sun, 21 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Quinn Carson

A sonic mesh of 1920's big band, New Orleans brass bands, and the sweetness of '90s R&B riffs, Quinn Carson's complexity is moderated by the easy nature of his melodies.

Quinn recorded on the Grammy nominated album "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory," wor Read more

Event information

It's AWESOME

This is an all ages event
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quinn Carson

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

