Hypno' Paint

amaluna
Tue, 16 Jan, 7:30 pm
WorkshopParis
€50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hypno'paint est un atelier combinant peinture et procédés hypnotiques. La peinture est une pratique qui modifie naturellement votre état de conscience néanmoins au-delà de la peinture, ici, vous êtes invité à découvrir comment jouer avec une autre matière...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Spiritual Gangsta.
Venue

amaluna

12 Esplanade Nathalie Sarraute, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

