DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LE ROYAUME DE L'EFFERVESCENCE

RedLight
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
GigsParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

EDITION ROIS & REINES

La plus grosse ambiance de la Guadeloupe installe son Royaume de la débauche au Redlight.

Le dress code royal sera BLACK & GOLD.

Distribution de galette des rois ( a la frangipane bien sûr on est pas fou ici !!) , les rois et reine...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Effervescence Paris.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

RedLight

34-36 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm
Event ends5:30 am

