Top track

Red Mar - Euphrasie Visits

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Red Mar / paper hats / Pest

Sebright Arms
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Red Mar - Euphrasie Visits
Got a code?

About

We're gladly reopening the doors to our music venue for the first few shows of 2024... joining us will be the experimental, precise noise-rock sounds of Red Mar, coming all the way from Norwich, with support from London-based math rockers Paper Hats and in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PEST, paper hats, Red Mar

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.