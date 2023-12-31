Top track

Dlala Thukzin - iPlan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soweto To DC NYE

Union District DC
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From $40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dlala Thukzin - iPlan
Got a code?

About

NYE AT UNION DISTRICT 2024 || A ONCE IN LIFE TIME SOWETO TO DC EXPERIENCE

This NYE, UNION DISTRICT invites you to bring in the New Year at our beautiful venue. Come for a night of wonder and glam fill our two rooms as we toast champagne at mid-night and c...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soweto Global.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blissman, Sero The Great, Space FX

Venue

Union District DC

501 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.