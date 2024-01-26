DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Unload Milano

Legend Club
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
About

UNLOAD riparte da Milano:

Tony 2milli
18K
Nxfeit
Hen848
Ceasefire
Cherry Ills

Tutte le età
Presentato da Sociable Weavers Srl.

Lineup

2
18K, Tony 2Milli, NXFEIT and 2 more

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

