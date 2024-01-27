Top track

Johnny Mox - Fortissimo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Johnny Mox + Sir Rick Bowman

Covo Club
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€8.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Johnny Mox - Fortissimo
Got a code?

About

Anni Venti è il nuovo disco di Johnny Mox, un artista che negli anni ha abituato il suo pubblico alle sorprese e ai cambiamenti di prospettiva. Prodotto e interamente suonato da Gianluca Taraborelli, Anni Venti è una fotografia spietata del decennio che st...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

Johnny Mox

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.