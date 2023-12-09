DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOXOUT X TREASURETRESS

L12
Sat, 9 Dec, 5:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
TREASURETRESS POP UP PARTY!

ADDRESS: L12 Linkstreet, Bullring, Birmingham City Centre (NEXT TO TKMAXX + TRPSTAR)

  • ⏱️ 5PM-9PM
  • SATURDAY 9th SEPTEMBER
  • 📍Link Street
  • 🔈 DJ Buxley / DJ Trey +more
  • 🎯Games + Prizes To Be Won

THIS IS A TICKET ONLY EVEN...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Boxout UK x TreasureTress

DJ Buxley

L12

Linkstreet Bullring, Birmingham, England B5 4BS, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm

