Top track

Skindred - Nobody

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bristol Sound: Skindred

Bristol Harbourside
Sat, 22 Jun 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsBristol
£44.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Skindred - Nobody
Got a code?

About

BRISTOL SOUNDS 2024

Skindred

Reef + Kris Barras Band + More TBC

5+ (U16’s must be accompanied by an adult 18+) – Strictly no under 5’s on site.
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reef, Kris Barras Band, Skindred

Venue

Bristol Harbourside

Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Canons Marsh, Canons Way, Bristol, BS1 5LL
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
5000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.