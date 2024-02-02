DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

If it’s to Break

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A dark, atmospheric exploration of acceptance through art. Chris Richards’ original composition scores the challenges of finding contentment beneath the pressures of self-improvement as the piece twists further into the insanity of the human mind.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Bitterroot

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

