New Gold Medal Presents Naughty or Nice Holiday

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

New Gold Medal presents the 2nd annual Naughty or Nice Holiday Party at Gold-Diggers on Thursday, December 14. DJ sets and intimate live performances by New Gold Medal artists.

Free with RSVP!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

