Casisdead

Trabendo
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Près de 10 ans après ses début sur la scène rap underground britannique, CASISDEAD, aussi connu sous les noms de Cas, ou Castro Saint, a enfin sorti en 2023 son premier album officiel, « Famous Last Words ». Une fable dystopique et cruelle de 58 minutes, q...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

