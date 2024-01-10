Top track

Magneto

Messer Chups

The Kingsland
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
New York
$25.24

Magneto
About

While Messer Chups' mostly instrumental sound is hard to neatly categorize, it's safe to say that it would be embraced by fans of rockabilly, horror punk, vintage surf records, Italian slasher films, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Pulp Fiction, lounge...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Messer Chups

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open 7:00 pm

