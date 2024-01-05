Top track

Sweet Oblivion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GRIFFIN BENTON / PHARAOHS / LEE CLEAVELAND

El Club Detroit
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sweet Oblivion
Got a code?

About

Griffin Benton is a rock singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Detroit, MI. Blending massive guitar riffs, anthemic vocals, and gritty lyrics, he’s developed a unique sonic fingerprint that’s sure to leave you craving more. Currently studying...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pharaohs

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.