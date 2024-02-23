DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rinse+Repeat and Respective Collective present an exclusive underground takeover at a secret location in Brooklyn, New York. Join us on Friday, February 23rd, 2024, for an unmissable 360˚ experience—a massive evening of unrelenting dance music with special...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.