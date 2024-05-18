DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get Together is a multi-venue festival of music, arts, food and drink, which takes place across venues in the Kelham Island and Neepsend area of Sheffield.
After exchanging your ticket for a wristband at the wristband exchange, you can move from venue to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.