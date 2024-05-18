Top track

I Don't Really Care for You

GET TOGETHER 2024

Peddler Warehouse
Sat, 18 May, 12:00 pm
GigsSheffield
£41.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get Together is a multi-venue festival of music, arts, food and drink, which takes place across venues in the Kelham Island and Neepsend area of Sheffield.

After exchanging your ticket for a wristband at the wristband exchange, you can move from venue to...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Somewhere.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

30
CMAT, Gruff Rhys, The Bug Club and 30 more

Venue

92 Burton Road, Sheffield, England S3 8BX, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

