Themed dance party hosted by DJ SWIFTIE™ that is Taylor-made for the ultimate fans. Surrounded by friends and Swifties, you’ll dance the night away singing along to every song.
Lineup subject to change//all sales final.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.