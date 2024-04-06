Top track

Petite League

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Petite League

Led by the reflective songwriting of frontman Lorenzo Cook, Petite League define themselves as “New York’s premiere baseball band”. Formed in 2015, the four-piece hark back to the ’80s with bright melodies and power pop guitars on Joyrider (2021) and Thril Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Petite League (Queens, NY) - Living together in famed Syracuse house venue Scarier Dome hosting shows for touring bands, producing live video sessions, starting a screen printing business while also learning the ins-and-outs of self-recording and releasing...

This is an all ages show
Presented by MakeOutMusic
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Petite League

Venue

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

