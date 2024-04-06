DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Led by the reflective songwriting of frontman Lorenzo Cook, Petite League define themselves as “New York’s premiere baseball band”. Formed in 2015, the four-piece hark back to the ’80s with bright melodies and power pop guitars on Joyrider (2021) and Thril
Petite League (Queens, NY) - Living together in famed Syracuse house venue Scarier Dome hosting shows for touring bands, producing live video sessions, starting a screen printing business while also learning the ins-and-outs of self-recording and releasing...
