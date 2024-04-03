Top track

WarEnd - No Signal

WarEnd

4bis
Wed, 3 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€25.50

About

Rappeur Toulousain né à Créteil (94), WarEnd baigne depuis toujours dans le milieu artistique. Il fait ses premiers pas dans le rap dès l'âge de 16 ans. C’est aussi et avant tout un passionné de vidéo. Ses connaissances lui permettent de mettre en scène et...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Bleu Citron.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WarEnd

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

