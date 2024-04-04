DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brown Horse

The Smokehouse
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Brown Horse

Brown Horse are a Norwich-based country rock band. Rooted in a collaborative approach to songwriting, the six-piece mix guitar-driven 90s alternative rock with the folk and country sounds of the 70s. Reservoir is the debut album from Brown Horse. Although Read more

Event information

Brighten The Corners Presents Norwich-based country rock band Brown Horse at The Smokehouse on Thursday 4th April 2024.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brown Horse

Venue

The Smokehouse

International House, 6 South St, Ipswich IP1 3NU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
70 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.