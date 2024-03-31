DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul All-Dayer: I Love Music #2

New Century
Sun, 31 Mar, 3:00 pm
DJManchester
From £17.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Manchester Ritz All-Dayers 1975-1980 Official Reunion: I Love Music #2

Following the amazing response to our 2023 Ritz Reunion at NCH we are looking forward to be doing it all again with you – I Love Music # 2 – on Easter Sunday 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soul All-Dayer
Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open3:00 pm
1300 capacity

