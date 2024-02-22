DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FRANCES LION X WØLFFE

Bermondsey Social Club
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FRANCES LION X WØLFFE

FRANCES LION

Combining bluesy riffs with soaring choruses led by rasping vocals and deft guitar playing, rising British artist Frances Lion (aka Beth Lowen) is equal parts The White Stripes and Florence Welch.

Building up a live pr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frances Lion, WØLFFE

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.