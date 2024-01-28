DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SAFARI

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sun, 28 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sundays are SAFARI time at blind tiger. Bringing you real underground house music of the minimal variety with a splash of deep tech. A truly astounding resident lineup full of incredible talent curated by BLIND TIGER.

OPEN DECKS is hosted where upcoming t...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Blind Tiger.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

