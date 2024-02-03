Top track

Goodbye Sunshine / Lost Dead / Pact Goons

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 4:30 pm
GigsChicago
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cobra Lounge presents...

Goodbye Sunshine
Lost Dead
Pact Goons
Angel of Thursday

Matinee Show! Early doors, home for bedtime.

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Pact Goons, Lost Dead, Goodbye Sunshine

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open4:30 pm

