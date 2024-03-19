Top track

Psymon Spine

DIFFERENT WRLD
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19

Psymon Spine’s latest album ‘Charismatic Megafauna’ explored complicated feelings and catharsis through a singular approach to left-of-center indie, electronic and dance sounds. The release earned praise from publications such as Paste, FLOOD, Brooklyn Veg...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
Psymon Spine

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

