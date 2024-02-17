Top track

Forever

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SA - ROC

CAP10100
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Forever
Got a code?

About

Oggi, mentre Sa-Roc si accinge a registrare il suo nuovo disco, è pronta a raggiungere nuove vette. In un

momento in cui molti chiedono un cambiamento sociale, Sa-Roc è una MC la cui energia e i cui testi consapevoli

sono pronti a scuotere il gioco del r...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Lineup

Sa-Roc

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.