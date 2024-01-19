Top track

Prince & The Revolution - Erotic City ("Let's Go Crazy" 7" B-Side Edit)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

40 Years of Purple Rain: A Night Celebrating Prince

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Prince & The Revolution - Erotic City ("Let's Go Crazy" 7" B-Side Edit)
Got a code?

About

We’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of ‘Purple Rain’ in January, with an evening of Prince’s best tracks performed live.

With live renditions of timeless classics like ‘Kiss’, ‘When Doves Cry’, ‘Raspberry Beret’ and ‘Purple Rain’, it’s guaranteed to be...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.