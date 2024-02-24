DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Widnes noiserock trio Mums head up this triple header in support of their thunderous new LP LEGS that came out in 2023. Joining them are scene stalwarts USA Nails ahead of their own new album out March 2024, while Leeds-formed Blacklisters play their first...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.