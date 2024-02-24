Top track

Underneath Rocks

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mums / USA Nails / Blacklisters

The Peer Hat
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Underneath Rocks
Got a code?

About

Widnes noiserock trio Mums head up this triple header in support of their thunderous new LP LEGS that came out in 2023. Joining them are scene stalwarts USA Nails ahead of their own new album out March 2024, while Leeds-formed Blacklisters play their first...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern + The Beauty Witch
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blacklisters, USA Nails, Mums

Venue

The Peer Hat

14 Faraday St, Manchester M1 1BE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.