The Big Idea

IBOAT
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après avoir enregistré leur dernier album lors d’une traversée de l’Océan Atlantique à la voile, les

rochelais de The Big Idea sont de retour sur la terre ferme pour dévoiler début 2024 un nouveau disque plus

radical, à l’image de leur performance live t...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

