DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House O'Drome invite David Bailey et Dielli

211
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 2:00 pm
PartyParis
From €5.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝗢'𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗘 présente :

Après avoir reçu John Morales (Defected/Glitterbox), Young Pulse (Glitterbox), Franck Roger (Real Tone Records)& Dj Suspect (45 Live / Dusty Donuts), nous retrouverons pour cette nouvelle édition David Bailey (Deep Into...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par croixement pour tous.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Bailey Music

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.