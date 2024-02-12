DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Work in Progress shows from Rob and Ray. 2 best budds and 2 of comedy's funniest boys. You'd be crazy to miss this one.
Rob Copland
- Winner Best Show Comedians Choice Awards 2022
- Winner Brian Gittens Honky Show 2020
Ray Badran
- Jonathan Ross' C...
