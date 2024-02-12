DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rob Copland and Ray Badran - a PARKAS comedy double bill of WIPs

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
About

Work in Progress shows from Rob and Ray. 2 best budds and 2 of comedy's funniest boys. You'd be crazy to miss this one.

Rob Copland

- Winner Best Show Comedians Choice Awards 2022

- Winner Brian Gittens Honky Show 2020

Ray Badran

- Jonathan Ross' C...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rob Copland, Ray Badran

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

