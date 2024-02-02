DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Theanò w/ Zoë Zohar & spin.spun at The Finsbury

The Finsbury
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Finsbury to welcome an exciting line-up on Friday, February 2nd.

Tickets FREE

7:30pm —> Doors

—> SPIN.SPUN

—> ZOE ZOHAR

—> THEANO

THEANO - Germinated in the soils of Greece and Georgia, theanò’s deep connection to her...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zoë Zohar, Theano

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.