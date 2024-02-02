DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat is teaming up with The Finsbury to welcome an exciting line-up on Friday, February 2nd.
Tickets FREE
7:30pm —> Doors
—> SPIN.SPUN
—> ZOE ZOHAR
—> THEANO
THEANO - Germinated in the soils of Greece and Georgia, theanò’s deep connection to her...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.